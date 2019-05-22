Juventus in talks with Pochettino’s agent

Juventus sporting director, Fabio Paratici, has reportedly been in contact with the agent of Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino regarding a possible move to the club in the summer.

Juve are on the hunt for a new head coach after it was confirmed Massimiliano Allegri would not continue in his role beyond the end of the season.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Turin based side are trying to gauge whether an agreement can be reached with the Argentine before negotiating with his club.

Any deal will likely result in the Bianconeri having to pay Pochettino’s €40 million release fee that Spurs have inserted in his contract.

Pochettino has guided his side to final of the Champions League in what is now his fifth year at the club and there are noises that he is looking to leave regardless of the result against Liverpool on 1 June.

In his time at Tottenham he has solidified them as a top-four side, though he is yet to win a trophy.

Poch began his managerial career at Espanyol before moving to Southampton for a season, prior to being snapped up by Spurs in 2014.