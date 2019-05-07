Juventus lose Calciopoli appeal

The 2005/06 Scudetto will remain Inter’s after Juventus saw their appeal to have the title revoked turned down.

Fabio Capello’s side famously saw their 2004/05 and 2005/06 titles stripped in the summer of 2006 during the Calciopoli scandal, with the latter assigned to the Nerazzurri despite finishing third.

Juventus lodged an appeal to try and have the case reopened, taking on both the FIGC and Inter, but the CONI (Italian Olympic Committee) have ruled the attempt inadmissible.

This decision falls in line with a 2011 ruling by the TNAS, which also turned down a request to have the case reopened.

Juventus had requested to have the title returned to them, or to have the title not be assigned to Inter.

Despite the continued rulings against them, Juventus continue to claim the titles as theirs and even have them included on the walls of their stadium.