Juventus on the verge of defensive signing

Juventus are reportedly close to concluding a deal to sign Sassuolo centre-back Merih Demiral on a five-year contract.

Following Andrea Barzagli’s departure the Bianconeri have been on the lookout for defensive additions and it now appears as if they are close to striking a deal for the 21-year-old Turkish international.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, the Bianconeri have agreed a €15 million deal for the player and expect to conclude the transfer after the Turk returns from international duty.

Demiral began his senior footballing career in Portugal, playing for Sporting Lisbon’s B team, before moving to his home country of Turkey to sign for Alanyaspor.

In late January, he secured a move to Sassuolo on loan with an obligation for them to purchase the player in the summer.

Demirel played 14 times in the second half of the Serie A season and managed to bag two goals.