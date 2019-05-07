Juventus open to selling Manchester City target

Juventus are open to the possibility of letting Joao Cancelo leave for Premier League side Manchester City just a year after they signed the full-back.

The Portuguese international signed for the club last summer in a deal worth €40 million, but it now appears the club would be willing to sell the player after his agent, Jorge Mendes, discussed a potential move with City.

According to Corriere dello Sport, the hierarchy have not been convinced by Cancelo and would accept a bid in the region of €50-€60 million for him.

Manchester City are reportedly looking for a backup to Kyle Walker, despite having Danilo at their disposal, and have identified Cancelo as a prime target.

The 24-year-old moved to the Serie A last season, where he spent a year on loan at Inter from Valencia before he made a switch to Juve in the summer.

Cancelo began the campaign brightly but has seen his form fade in the latter part of the season.