Juventus v Torino: Official Derby della Mole Line-Ups

Juventus welcome Torino to the Allianz Stadium having already won the Scudetto, their eighth in succession, and also having scored in each of their last Serie A matches against the Granata.

Torino’s recent record against their city rivals is woeful, winning just one of their last 25 and that was back in April 2015 as goals from Matteo Darmian and Fabio Quagliarella sunk the Bianconeri.

Meanwhile, Torino’s last away win against Juventus came back in 1995 and this season the Bianconeri are one of the three teams unbeaten at home among Europe’s top five leagues – Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain are the others.

It is likely to be a battle of the defences on Friday evening, as Juventus and Torino have kept the most clean sheets in Serie A this season, with 16 and 15 respectively.

Juventus: Szczesny; Cancelo, Bonucci, Chiellini, Spinazzola; Cuadrado, Pjanic, Matuidi; Bernardeschi, Kean, Ronaldo.

Torino: Sirigu; Izzo, Nkoulou, Bremer; De Silvestri, Lukic, Rincon, Ansaldi; Meité, Berenguer; Belotti.?