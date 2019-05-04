Juventus waiting on Pogba before pushing for PSG outcast

It appears Juventus are waiting to see whether Paul Pogba will return to the club before making a decisive push for Paris Saint-Germain’s Adrien Rabiot.

The Bianconeri are intent on adding some quality to their midfield this summer after once again falling short in their attempt to land the Champions League.

One name being looked at is Rabiot, but Tuttosport reports Juventus have yet to make a serious approach for the 24-year-old and it’s for one specific reason.

Reports indicate Pogba has become disillusioned with life at Manchester United, and should the Red Devils fail to qualify for the Champions League, it’s expected he will ask to leave for greener pastures.

While it appears Real Madrid are favourites to land his signature, Juventus are holding out hope that the Frenchman will consider returning to Turin.

Should he decide against that, it’s believed the Bianconeri will then make a strong bid for Rabiot, who is out of contract at the end of the season and has yet to decide on his next club.