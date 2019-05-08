Lazio unveil Coppa Italia shirt ahead of final

With the Coppa Italia final a week away, Lazio have unveiled special jerseys ahead of their clash with Atalanta.

The Biancocelesti will likely have the advantage as the final on May 15 will take place at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

The importance of the match hasn’t been lost on Lazio, who revealed a new shirt design which features stripes on the sleeves with lyrics to the Italian national anthem on them.

‘Con L’Aquile sul petto’ – which translates to ‘With the eagle on our chests’ – is written on the top stripe.

Lazio have won the Coppa Italia on six occasions, with their last triumph coming in 2013.

As for Atalanta, their only victory in the competition dates back to 1963.