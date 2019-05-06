LIVE: Forza Italian Football Podcast | Serie A round 35

The race for the top four took more twists and turns this week but Atalanta beat Lazio in Rome to hold onto that final Champions League spot with just three games to play, and Conor Clancy is back with Kevin Pogorzelski and Vito Doria to chat through it all in this week’s FIFpod.

Torino held Juventus in the Derby della Mole, Roma slipped up at Genoa, Udinese gave Inter something to worry about with a draw, ahead of AC Milan’s Monday night trip meeting with Bologna.

At the bottom, Empoli got a win that keeps them alive, while Sampdoria and Parma played out a thriller in unique circumstances at the Tardini.

