Lloris: Togetherness took Tottenham to the Champions League final

Ahead of Saturday’s Champions League final against Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris feels the togetherness in the dressing room helped Spurs make it to Madrid.

Tottenham dramatically beat Manchester City and Ajax on their way to European football’s end of season showpiece at Atletico Madrid’s Estadio Wanda Metropolitano, with team spirit being the France goalkeeper’s highlight.

“I think the togetherness [was a highlight],” Lloris told the press, “the semi-final in Amsterdam. Players, with the chairman, with the fans. It was one of the best moments in my career.

“And obviously we want a better moment after the game tomorrow. We know football is a collective sport and we spend so much time together.

“Then it can help us to achieve big things as a team and that is probably why we are at that stage as a team.”

When quizzed on what makes this Tottenham side so good, and if the older players are more supportive of the younger ones, Lloris felt it has been a team effort.

“We need everyone,” Lloris continued. It’s a good mix in the changing room with experienced players and young players.

“Then you follow the leader, the manager. Every player is important at this stage of the competition. The game is about details so anyone can be decisive.”

Lloris could make history in the Champions League, with Franz Beckenbauer the last man to have lifted the World Cup, then immediately after doing the same with the European Cup, which the France gloveman could replicate.

“First of all it’s a privilege to be part of this successful team,” Lloris said. “To win the World Cup couldn’t have been done without my teammates and it’s the same with reaching the Champions League final.

“But the most difficult thing is tomorrow to put our stamp on Champions League history.?

“I don’t really believe the tactics will have an impact tomorrow..I think it is the team who want it the most.

“The difference is about detail and turn the game in your way. We had three weeks to prepare for this game and I think we are ready.”