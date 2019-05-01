Lyon president hints at Juventus move for starlet, but warns of Manchester United and PSG interest

Lyon president Jean-Michael Aulas has added to speculation that midfield star Tanguy Ndombele could join Juventus in the summer saying he would like to see him play for the club.

The 22-year-old is expected to leave the French side at the end of the season, for a price expected to be in the region of €100 million, and Aulas has signalled he’d prefer to sell him to Juve.

“Honestly, I would like to see Ndombele at Juventus with Miralem Pjanic, a player that broke out at Lyon and a player I am still very attached to,” Aulas told Tuttosport.

“In the sale of a player, the economic parameters are the priority. But if offers are equal, I would offer him to Andrea Agnelli.”

Aulas confirmed Juventues were interested, but also said several other European sides were in the running as well: “Are Juventus after Ndombele? Yes, it’s true. But PSG are also there; Manchester United and City, too.”

Ndombele signed for Lyon from French side Amiens in 2017, initially on loan, but his deal was made permanent last summer.