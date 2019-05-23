Maldini: Gattuso friendship won’t factor into AC Milan decision

Friendship won’t play a factor in Gennaro Gattuso’s future as AC Milan coach insists Paolo Maldini.

The duo played together during the 2000s when they claimed a Scudetto and two Champions League titles together.

Gattuso’s future with the club remains unclear heading into the final match of the season, and Maldini insists that any decision taken won’t be affected by their friendship.

“You must have respect for the people around you,” he told DAZN. We are both here to make this club work. We might see things differently, but our relationship helps us overcome those difficulties.

“However I have to evaluate his work in a cold manner. We have different jobs and we aren’t teammates anymore.”

Maldini has two sons, one of whom – Daniel – netted 10 goals as a winger for the Rossoneri Primavera team.

“Daniel is the first attacker of the Maldini dynasty,” he added. “He is the only one with the attributes of a playmaker, someone who also scores goals.

“He’s ambidextrous like me and I see a lot of myself in him, especially in his character. Of course, it is also a question of genetics as people see in my sons what they used to see of my father in me.”