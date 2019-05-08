Manchester United outcast offered to Inter

Alexis Sanchez’s agent has reportedly offered his client to Inter, though the finances of the deal could prove too big of a stumbling block.

The Manchester United forward looks set to leave Old Trafford this summer after a disastrous campaign that has seen him net just once in 20 Premier League appearances.

La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that Sanchez’s agent – Fernando Felicevich – has been in Milan over the past few days in hopes of laying the groundwork for a summer move.

With Mauro Icardi expected to leave Inter, the Chilean international could fill the void as the Nerazzurri have been linked with his services on several occasions in recent years.

One issue could be Sanchez’s wages, as he earns a massive £26 million a season with the Red Devils.

That figure will be cut significantly however, as the 30-year-old will have his wages cut by 25 percent due to United failing to qualify for the Champions League.

Inter will certainly be buoyed by the news, thus making a summer move more palatable.