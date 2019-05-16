Marchisio: Pogba return would be magnificent

Former Juventus midfielder Claudio Marchisio has said he would love to see Manchester United star Paul Pogba return to the club this summer.

Marchisio, now of Zenit St Petersburg in Russia, was asked who his dream signing would be for the Bianconeri in the upcoming transfer window.

“I was very impressed by De Jong, but he is now gone,” Marchisio said in an interview with Tuttosport. “I’d love to see De Bruyne or Hazard in Italy, but it seems difficult. So I say Pogba.

“Paul’s return would be magnificent because Juventus need a midfielder to give more impetus to the attack.

“Frankly, I didn’t understand his decision to go to Manchester where he has already been: I understand the money, but if he was thinking of the evolution of his career then I would’ve chosen Spain.”

Pogba left Juve to return to Manchester United back in 2016, after four seasons with the club.

During his spell in Turin he secured four Scudetti, two Coppa Italia trophies and he reached the Champions League final in 2015 where they lost 3-1 to Barcelona in Berlin.