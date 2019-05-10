Montella: I dreamed of winning with AC Milan

Fiorentina coach Vincenzo Montella has revealed he was an AC Milan while growing up, and that winning with the Rossoneri was a dream.

The Viola play host to the Diavolo on Saturday, with the Milan giants still in the race for a final Champions League spot.

Although Montella remains the last Milan coach to win a trophy – the 2016 Supercoppa Italiana – he insists his focus is on helping Fiorentina to three points.

“As a child I supported Milan,” he stated at his pre-match press conference on Friday.

“I realized that dream when I won the Supercoppa in 2016, which was a great satisfaction.

“My present are Fiorentina however, and all that matters is beating Milan with my Fiorentina.”

Montella was replaced at the helm by Gennaro Gattuso, and the two will be reunited once again on Saturday.

“When I was in charge at Milan and Gattuso was brought in for the youth team, I told management that if the day came that I had to be replaced, I wanted it to be Gattuso,” he added.

“I welcomed him with great pleasure and I hope to do the same tomorrow as well.”