Muriel set for Fiorentina stay

Florence will remain home for Luis Muriel and Fiorentina are set to confirm his staying on at the club.

The loan agreement has a buyout option for €15 million, which La Viola will activate in the coming days.

La Nazione have reported that the Colombian will become a Fiorentina player for the next four years, having impressed enough during his short stay at the Stadio Artemio Franchi so far.

Muriel arrived at Sevilla from Serie A side Sampdoria in the summer of 2017 for €22m, becoming the club’s most expensive signing.

But all didn’t go to plan for him in Andalusia and he returned to Italy after just a year and a half in Spanish football.