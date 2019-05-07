Napoli begin Negotiations with Tottenham defender

Napoli have reportedly entered into talks with Premier League side Tottenham over a deal to sign full-back Kieran Trippier.

The Partenopei have been heavily linked with a move for the Spurs defender and the story has since gathered pace after the Trippier’s wife was allegedly spotted in Naples looking at schools.

La Gazzetta dello Sport have reported that the sighting of his wife is evidence that negotiations between the two clubs are well underway.

Coach Carlo Ancelotti has already confirmed the club are looking at the 28-year-old, along with PSV winger Hirving Lozano.

According to Calciomercato, Ancelotti said: “Lozano and Trippier are players who we are evaluating.

“They are among the players we are interested in.”

Trippier signed for Tottenham in 2015 and has gone on to make over 100 appearances for the club.

He was also a part of the England squad which reached the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup in which he scored the opening goal of the game.