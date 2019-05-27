Napoli clinch €10 million move for Empoli star

Empoli right-back Giovanni Di Lorenzo is expected to join Napoli in a €10 million move, with his medical scheduled for Thursday.

The Azzurri were relegated to Serie B after falling 2-1 to Inter on Sunday, and it looks like they will head back to the lower division without one of their standout stars.

La Gazzetta dello Sport reports Napoli and Empoli have wrapped up a deal that will see the 25-year-old join the Partenopei for around €10m.

Despite reported interest from the likes of Lazio, Roma and Torino, Napoli appear to have pipped their rivals to the signing. All that’s left is a medical and contract signing, which is set for Thursday.

The move comes after Di Lorenzo impressed in his first season in Serie A, having scored five goals in 37 appearances for Empoli – who finished level on points with Genoa, but were relegated due to their head-to-head record with the Grifone.