Napoli closing in on another Atalanta star

With Josip Ilicic having already given the green light on a move to Napoli, it appears teammate Timothy Castagne is ready to join him as well.

The Azzurri are already hard at work planning for next season, and it looks as though they’ve set their eyes on landing some of La Dea’s top stars.

After reports in recent days revealed Napoli and Ilicic have agreed on a three-year deal worth €2.2 million a season, Sport Mediaset reports terms have been agreed on with Castagne as well.

It’s believed the Belgian has said yes to a five-year contract worth €1.5m plus bonuses.

Now Napoli must enter into talks with Atalanta, who have shown interest in three Azzurri players – Adam Ounas, Roberto Inglese and Simone Verdi.

While the latter’s wages could pose a problem, it’s believed the two parties are open to reaching an agreement.

In order to replace Castagne, it’s expected Atalanta will make a push for SPAL standout Manuel Lazzari.