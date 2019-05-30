Napoli on the verge of Di Lorenzo signing

Napoli are on the cusp of signing Empoli full-back Giovanni Di Lorenzo after the 25-year-old passed his medical with the Partenopei on Thursday.

Di Lorenzo was one of the shining lights in an Empoli side who fought valiantly, but eventually succumbed to relegation on the final day of the season.

The medical is complete and now all that needs to be done is the contract which will be signed on Friday.

Di Lorenzo started 37 of Empoli’s Serie A fixtures this season, scoring five goals and registering three assists.

The only game he missed was as a result of an accumulation of too many yellow cards.

Di Lorenzo began his senior career at Reggina before moving to Empoli in 2017, via stints at Cuneo and Matera in the lower divisions of Italian football.