Napoli president calls for European shake-up

Napoli chief Aurelio De Laurentiis has called for both the Champions League and the Europa League to be abolished and replaced with a new European Cup in a bid to reinvigorate the continent’s premier competitions.

There has been talk in recent years of a breakaway European Super League being formed, in which the elite clubs from Europe’s top leagues would compete, but the Partenopei boss has instead thrown his weight behind redeveloping UEFA’s current competitions.

“The Champions League and the Europa League must be abolished, alternating them with a different competition,” De Laurentiis told Corriere della Sera.

“I would like to present them with a single tournament of 80 teams, to which the first seven of the Italian, French, German, English and Spanish championship standings and the first four the Portuguese, Dutch and Belgian leagues [and others] will enter.

“Games would be played on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, thus respecting the placement of the national championships over the weekend.”

In relation to his counterpart Andrea Agnelli’s reported interest in a European Super League, De Laurentiis wasn’t on the same page.

“Agnelli is an intelligent one,” he added. “I don’t want to believe he has in mind a tournament of this type that would be reductive for the rest of European football.”

Napoli finished third in their Champions League group this season and were eventually knocked out of the Europa League in the quarter-finals by Arsenal.