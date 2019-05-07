Napoli consider move for Newcastle United forward

After once again failing to break the hegemony of Juventus in Serie A, Napoli are looking to bolster their attack and Newcastle United forward Ayoze Perez is a target for the Partenopei in the summer transfer window.

The Neapolitans have secured second place in the league table and Champions League action for 2019/20 after defeating Cagliari 2-1 on Sunday evening but they are 16 points behind the Bianconeri and barely challenged for the Scudetto despite doing so in recent seasons under previous coach Maurizio Sarri.

According to Il Mattino, Perez is an option to bolster the Napoli attack for the following campaign and the 25-year-old has had an impressive campaign for the Magpies, scoring 11 goals in 36 Premier League matches this season including a hat-trick in a 3-1 victory against Southampton.

The Spaniard joined Newcastle United from Tenerife in the summer of 2014 and he has scored 47 times in 194 competitive games for the Magpies.