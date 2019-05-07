Nice winger opens up about January AC Milan talks

Although he stated his desire to performing well for French club Nice for the remainder of the season, Les Aiglons winger Allan Saint-Maximin revealed that he was close to a transfer to Italian giants AC Milan in January.

The 22-year-old has scored six goals and provided four assists in 30 Ligue 1 matches for the southern French side in 2018/19 and he believes that he is capable of playing for one of Europe’s bigger clubs.

“I certainly feel ready to move up and go to a more prestigious team, but for now I’m still fine in Nice,” Saint-Maximin told Gazzetta TV.

“It is up to me to continue to have these benefits, helping my team as much as possible.

“They are definitely a big club. I had the opportunity to go to Milan already in the winter market but the negotiations did not go through.

“We’ll see how it goes this summer. For now, I’m focused on the field, I want to help my team win.”