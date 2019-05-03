Nine things you might not know about Torino

Angels in the Sky

Perhaps the most famous story about Torino is the all-conquering side cut down in their prime in an air crash. The team were flying home from a friendly against Benfica on May 4, 1949 when low visibility and torrential rain caused their plane to hit the wall of the Basilicata of Superga in the hills above Turin.

All 31 people on the aircraft perished, including 18 players, six directors and staff, three journalists and four members of the flight crew. Over a million people took to the streets of Turin for the funerals of the “Grande Torino”.

The side won five Serie A titles in a row before their tragic end, and still are, to many, the greatest club team in calcio history.

Corinthian Spirit

Torino were the first international side to play Brazilians Corinthians in 1914. The two met again in 1948 when the Italians toured Brazil as part of preparations for the World Cup two years later.

During the series Corinthians were the only team to defeat them. Three days after the Superga disaster in 1949 the Paulista team wore Torino’s colours as a tribute.

Still proud of their connections, the Timao used a maroon third shirt in 2011 and released a new jersey paying tribute to the Granata only a few years ago.