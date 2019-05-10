On loan Juventus winger a summer target for AC Milan

AC Milan are weighing up a bid for Juventus starlet Riccardo Orsolini after an impressive campaign on loan at Serie A side Bologna.

The Rossoneri are keen on reinforcing in the wide positions this summer with sporting director Leonardo identifying options regardless of their final league standing.

Among these options is former Ascoli youth product Orsolini who fits the profile, with La Gazzetta dello Sport claiming Milan will await the outcome of his spell at Bologna.

Negotiations over a possible permanent deal that would see the 22-year-old stay at Bologna could ramp up the price for any future operation.

Milan would be expected to table an offer of at least €20 million to stand a chance of signing the Italian, who spent last season on loan at northern rivals Atalanta.

Orsolini came to prominence having exploded onto the scene with Ascoli attracting widespread interest including from Milan.