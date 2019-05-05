Over 4,000 Atalanta fans welcome their heroes back from Rome

After a 3-1 comeback victory over Lazio, Atalanta extended their advantage two three points over Roma in the race for Champions League football next season, the La Dea faithful have mobbed their team at the training centre in Zingonia on Sunday evening.

Marco Parolo gave the home side an early lead as they looked to boost their own hopes of a top four finish, but the visitors responded through goals from Duvan Zapata and Timothy Castagne and a Wallace own goal.

As a result, La Dea are now just one point off Inter, who sit third, and three above Roma, who could only draw away to Genoa.