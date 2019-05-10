Palermo could be relegated to Serie C

FIGC prosecutors have called for Palermo to be sent down to Serie C due to financial irregularities.

The Rosanero remain in the hunt for promotion to Serie A, as they sit one point back of Lecce heading into the final match day of the season on Saturday.

It may be for not however as FIGC prosecutor Giuseppe Pecoraro has asked for the club to be sent down to Serie C due to financial irregularities during Maurizio Zamparini’s time as president of the club from 2014 to 2017.

Pecoraro has also called for Zamparini to be banned from footballing activities for the next five years.

This comes after nine Serie B clubs – Benevento, Carpi, Cremonese, Lecce, Padova, Perugia, Pescara, Venezia and Hellas Verona – asked for Palermo to be kicked out of the league after accusing them of illegally participating in the league during those aforementioned years.

While Palermo’s match with Cittadella will go on as planned this weekend, a decision regarding the club’s future is expected to come down at the start of next week.

Zamparini is no longer Palermo owner, with Arkus Network having recently completed a takeover of the club.