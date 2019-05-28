Parma 2018/19 Season Review

After clawing their way back up from the depths of Serie D, anything above 18th place in Serie A this season would have heralded as a major success for the one-time European regulars, but the Crociati still managed to surprise plenty on their return to the Italian top flight.

A 14th place finish highlights the way in which the Gialloblu rose to their Serie A challenge from the very first whistle, with seven wins recorded before the halfway stage of the campaign testament to that approach.

The problem may now be ensuring that fans do not expect too much next season, when the challenges will be equally as difficult.

Player of the Season: Gervinho

The former Roma attacker may frustrate supporters and appear selfish, however, it was the speedster’s proactive and direct approach that helped secure so many vital points for the Ducali. With four assists and 11 goals, the 31-year-old showed he still has enough talent to shine at this level and proved a few critics wrong on his return to Serie A.

Best Signing: Bruno Alves

As legendary centre-back Alessandro Lucarelli departed, in walked the Portuguese hardman to take on the Parma captaincy and give the side the defensive solidity the would need on their Serie A return. Despite a crucial late freekick to steal a point versus AC Milan, the 2016 European champion did not quite have the attacking impact of Gervinho, but arriving on a free transfer was priceless to the Crociati cause.

The Coach: Roberto D’Aversa

After back-to-back promotions the Italian had plenty of credit in the bank, but would have known that had the Gialloblu struggling during the opening part of the season his position would be questioned. To the 43-year-old’s credit though, he stuck to an attacking outlook and was rewarded for maintaining his coaching principles.

Memorable Moment

The last-gasp point against Milan at the Stadio Ennio Tardini will live long in the memory, but the Ducali’s 3-3 draw away to reigning champions Juventus will take some beating. Coming from two goals behind in Turin, and looking much the better team for long periods, highlighted the ability and fighting spirit within the Parma camp.

The Bad

After a generally successful return to Serie A, just two wins during the second half of the season must raise concerns if they do not rectify that form next year. Although Parma remained difficult to beat, they must find a way to turn more draws into victories.