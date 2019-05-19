Parma v Fiorentina: Official Line-Ups

Despite seeming safe some time ago, Parma welcome Fiorentina to the Stadio Ennio Tardini desperately needing points to battle against relegation and a return to Serie B.

Their task won’t be made easier by captain Bruno Alves’ suspension, though Juraj Kucka has returned to the starting XI.

La Viola haven’t won in 12 Serie A matches, and they haven’t failed to win in 13 straight games since a run of 14 back in 1981.

Parma: Sepe; Iacoponi, Stulac, Gazzola, Gagliolo; Barillà, Kucka, Bastoni; Sprocati, Ceravolo, Gervinho.

Fiorentina: Lafont; Milenkovic, Ceccherini, Vitor Hugo, Biraghi; Gerson, Veretout, Benassi; Mirallas, Simeone, Chiesa.