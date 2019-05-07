Pjanic fuels Paris Saint-Germain speculation

Miralem Pjanic has hinted he may be open to a move away from Juventus after he admitted in an interview with a French broadcaster that ‘everything is possible’ when quizzed about his future.

The Juve midfielder has been linked with moves away from the club this summer, with Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid reportedly interested, and has suggested he could be open to a new challenge.

“PSG are among the best European clubs,” Pjanic told Canal+ after being asked about reported interest from PSG.

“In the Champions League, they want to take a step. They’re a club where all players are ready to go,”

“Yes, everything is possible. It’s been eight years I’ve been in Italy.”

Though he kept his options open he also said he was looking to speak to Juve about his future. He said: “I’m at a very big club. We must find an agreement, but I’m not thinking about that right now. I just think about finishing the season.

“We’ll see what happens during the holidays, but I respect this club and we have good players here.

“I can say my aim for the next few years is to win the Champions League.”

The 29-year-old joined Juventus in 2016 from Roma and has gone on to secure three Scudettos with the Bianconeri in his time at the club.