Plucky Udinese hold on to deny Inter three points

Inter’s hold on third in the standings could be cut down to just one point after the Nerazzurri could only manage a 0-0 draw at Udinese on Saturday.

The Zebrette – who sit just four points up on Empoli for the final relegation spot – held strong and did enough to frustrate the away side, as Luciano Spalletti’s men failed to turn their over 70 percent possession into three points.

It means that Atalanta and Roma – who sit four and five points back respectively – have a chance to close the gap to Inter when they take on Lazio and Genoa on Sunday.

Chances were few and far between during the opening half, with Udinese more than happy to sit deep in hopes of hitting Inter on the counter.

The first real effort on goal came via Radja Nainggolan, as his effort from outside the penalty area was pushed wide of the far post by an outstretched Juan Musso.

Inter came close once again in the 22nd minute when Ivan Perisic’s free kick met the head of Danilo D’Ambrosio. His flick on was pushed onto the post by Lautaro Martinez, keeping the score at 0-0.

Udinese’s best chance of the half came in the 38th minute when Rodrigo de Paul led the counter, with the ball eventually falling for Rolando Mandragora. The Italian’s effort was straight on however and easily punched away by Samir Handanovic.

Things were much more lively after the restart, as seconds into the half Lautaro Martinez fired a low-driving strike that once again forced into Musso into action.

Udinese responded with a Mandragora shot from distance that posed no problems, while Perisic couldn’t keep his header down from close range.

Inter continued to ask questions of Udinese, and after Mauro Icardi came on for Borja Valero, the Nerazzurri nearly took the lead from a corner. The ball fell for Nainggolan and his low drive was back-heeled on by De Vrij, but saved by an attentive Musso once again.

Musso kept his best save for last as Keita Balde latched on to a looping cross at the far post, and his deft touch seemed to direct the ball into the back of the net. However the Argentine stood tall to deny the Senegalese winger the winner.

It proved to be the final chance of the evening as the final minutes played out to the disappointment of the away side, who failed to turn their dominance in most categories into three points.