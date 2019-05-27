Pochettino coy on Tottenham future

Juventus target Mauricio Pochettino has said that now is not the time to discuss his future with Tottenham Hotspur and that he will reveal his intentions after the Champions League final on Saturday.

Pochettino has been linked with the vacant position at Juventus following Massimiliano Allegri’s departure from the club, but has yet to fully commit to Spurs or indicate whether he will leave.

“Nothing is more important than the future ahead,” Pochettino told the press.

“To think about individual things is a bit embarrassing and a shame. I am not important. We have bigger things ahead.

“Rumours are rumours and are there. Our focus is 200 percent on the [Champions League] final. After the final we will have time to talk.”

The fact that the Spurs manager didn’t categorically commit his future to the club will be a cause for optimism for Juventus who see him as a top target, but the Bianconeri will have to keep their options open should he decide to stay put.

It had been widely reported that the club are eyeing a move for Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri if they are unsuccessful in their attempts to coax the likes of Mauricio Pochettino or Pep Guardiola to the club.