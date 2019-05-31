Pochettino coy on whether Kane will start Champions League final for Tottenham

All eyes will be on Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino when the 2019 Champions League final kick’s off on Saturday night, and the Spurs boss was giving nothing away regarding his team selection.

The big question is over Harry Kane who hasn’t played for Spurs since April 20, when he picked up an ankle injury in the Champions League quarter-final first leg against Manchester City, though the player has declared himself fit to play.

“No.” Pochettino said, when asked about his team selection and if he has decided if Kane will start. “We will have a training session now and then decide.

“This is not going to be easy to make a decision tomorrow.

“Every single game you need to make a decision and we need to know every single decision and we will make the one to try to win.

Looking to his opponents Liverpool, who lost this season’s Premier League title by one point to Manchester City, Pochettino was full of praise for his opposite number Jurgen Klopp.

“I think with Manchester City they [Liverpool] are the best team in England,” Pochettino went on. “They were competing in Premier League and Champions League.

“I think they deserve it. Fantastic manager, coaching staff, players. I think for us it is about enjoying it and trying to win.

“It is amazing. I think back to pre-season and 10 months later to be here. I think Klopp is great. I admire him a lot. I like him a lot and he is a little bit unlucky.

“It is the third time he is going to arrive at the final. Some things you cannot control as a manager. He is always going to be one of the best managers.

“Of course we want to win, we are in football and we want to win. The journey is the most important and the most difficult thing. To arrive here is the most difficult thing.”