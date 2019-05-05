Ranieri: Champions League qualification for Roma is even harder now

After dropping two points away to Genoa, Roma boss Claudio Ranieri is still hopeful his side can qualify for the Champions League, but admitted it will be hard.

It looked as if the Giallorossi had bagged all three points when Stephan El Shaarawy netted in the 82nd minutes, but the Genoa defender popped up in the 91st to get the equaliser. Antonio Sanabria also missed a penalty in the final moment of the game.

That leaves Roma three points behind fourth placed Atalanta in the race for Champions League football, with just three matches remaining.

“I thought it would be hard [to qualify for the Champions League] but now I think it’ll be harder,” Ranieri told the press.

“Who knows, the penalty save could be a little bit of destiny. In the three remaining games we hope to do our best.

“We know that Genoa would get players behind the ball in their own half, and that they would play long balls to their fast strikers.

“We had to be faster with the ball, but Genoa closed the space well, and the few times we did have chances we weren’t clinical.

“At least we managed to score, but we had to be more careful at the back. Fortunately, we saved the penalty or it would have been worse.”