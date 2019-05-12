Ranieri: This is why I came back to Roma

Roma coach Claudio Ranieri admitted his team’s chances of qualifying for the Champions League are out of their hands after defeating champions Juventus 2-0 at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday.

Goals from Alessandro Florenzi and Edin Dzeko inside the final 11 minutes gave the hosts a vital win in their bid for a top four finish.

However, they remain in sixth place with two rounds remaining, one point behind fourth-placed Inter, who can stretch that advantage when they face Chievo at Stadio San Siro on Monday.

“We are one of many teams fighting for the Champions League and it doesn’t depend only on us,” Ranieri said in the post-match press conference.

“We messed up against Genoa. We must be at our best for the final two matches and wait to see what the others do.”

The victory came after a week of fierce speculation over who the next permanent Giallorossi coach will be, with Ranieri set to step down from his caretaker role at the end of the season.

“These are the nights that you love, they are sentimental,” he said. “This is what I came back to Roma for three months for.”