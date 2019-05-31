Robertson: Tottenham are the toughest team Liverpool have faced

With the Champions League final almost upon us, Liverpool defender Andy Robertson feels that Tottenham are the toughest opponent he has faced.

Spurs reached their first ever Champions League final after a magnificent comeback against Ajax to set up the all English clash with Liverpool.

“In the EPL they have been the toughest games we have played,” Robertson told the press. “It’s about who shows up on the day.

“If both teams play to 100 percent of their potential then the final will be decided on special moments.

“We look forward to the challenge and going toe to toe with them.”

With temperatures topping 30 degrees in Madrid, both Trent Alexander-Arnold and Robertson don’t feel it’ll be a disadvantage as both teams have to play in it.

“We did our preparation in Marbella, so that will help us,” Alexander-Arnold said. “The sign of a good side is being able to adapt. We still have to give 100 percent.”

Robertson agreed: “Once the game gets started we both have to deal with the same situation. We have played abroad before. so it’s something we will try and use. It’ll be hot and we can’t change it.”

With Liverpool having lost last season’s final against Real Madrid, Robertson doesn’t think it’ll have much bearing on the 2019 final, but hinted it was actually a good experience for Liverpool.

“We can’t go back and change things,” Robertson said. “Last season was the first title challenge we had, first [Champions League] final, so we can use that experience from last season.

“We can’t focus on those [lost] finals, they are done. We won’t be thinking about that, and will be trying to create different feelings.”

And Alexander-Arnold reiterated the need for a different end to the final: “We’ve matured as a team and have showed how we can win games, keeping cleansheets and holding 1-0 leads.

“Thats because of the experiences we’ve had. I don’t want to feel like I did at the end of the Kiev final.”