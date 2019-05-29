Roma 2018/19 Season Review

Roma’s run to the semi-finals of the Champions League last season came at a cost as Alisson Becker, Radja Nainggolan and Kevin Strootman headed for the exit over the summer.

Almost from the word go, coach Eusebio Di Francesco struggled to figure out how to get his new-look squad to gel and integrate new signings like Robin Olsen, Javier Pastore and Justin Kluivert.

The former midfielder’s popularity with the fans soon ran out as results worsened and, while he survived the initial batch of protests, a 7-1 Coppa Italia humiliation against Fiorentina, 3-0 defeat to rivals Lazio and Champions League last 16 elimination to Porto spelled the end and he was sacked in March.

Claudio Ranieri’s arrival as caretaker brought a much-needed air of stability as he shored up the defence and improved results, but the campaign ended bitterly as Roma finished sixth and the club hierarchy enraged fans with the decision to release club legend Daniele De Rossi.

Player of the Season: Stephan El Shaarawy

El Shaarawy’s contribution to Roma this season has gone somewhat under the radar as he produced the second-most prolific season of his career.

The 26-year-old scored 11 Serie A goals, the first time he’s hit double figures since his breakout campaign with Milan in 2012/13, including important strikes against the likes of Inter, Atalanta and Napoli.

Best Signing: Nicolo Zaniolo

Few expected teenage midfielder Zaniolo to make an immediate impact when his €4.5m arrival from Inter was announced last summer, but the youngster was quick to take the chances afforded to him by Di Francesco.

After being handed a surprise start away to Real Madrid in their opening Champions League fixture, the 19-year-old hit peak form in the winter months, earning his first two senior Italy caps in March.

The Coach: Eusebio Di Francesco/Claudio Ranieri

Di Francesco never got to grips with his team, with the midfield in particular giving him sleepless nights, and the squad’s mentality was in pieces by the time of his sacking in March.

Fan favourite Ranieri was a shrewd choice to guide Roma to the end of the season as he transformed the team defensively and brought them back into top four contention – something that had seemed unlikely towards the end of Di Francesco’s reign.

Memorable Moment

The decision to let De Rossi go at the end of the season was met with fury by the Roma faithful, but those feelings were set aside for the final game of the season as a packed Stadio Olimpico bid farewell to one of their greats.

Every touch he made was applauded during the 2-1 win, before the stadium remained full after the final whistle for an emotional goodbye reminiscent of Francesco Totti’s two years ago.

The Bad

Without question the moment that provoked the most outrage from fans in a turbulent campaign was the club’s baffling – and clumsily handled – decision to release De Rossi.

Protests against owner James Pallotta quickly spread across the globe, hundreds of fans gathered outside club offices to voice their dissent and Roma royalty old and new lined up to question what the club was thinking.