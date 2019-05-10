Roma fans want Pallotta out

The relationship between Roma fans and President James Pallotta remain strained, as supporters have called for the 61-year-old to leave the club.

The Giallorossi are at risk of missing out on the Champions League, as they sit three points back of Atalanta for fourth place with three Serie A matches remaining.

Add in that city rivals Lazio will feature in Wednesday’s Coppa Italia final, and Roma fans have made it clear they want change – starting with the removal of Pallotta.

A banner was put outside of Roma’s training ground in Trigoria last night, and while it has since been taken down, its message was clear.

“A thousand dreams and a flat refusal of your project,” it read. “Get out.”

The situation between club and owner hasn’t been helped by the ongoing saga regarding a new stadium, along with the fact that former Italy boss Antonio Conte recently revealed he would not be taking over at the club this summer.