Roma keen to land Juventus goalkeeper

Mattia Perin’s time at Juventus could be coming to an end as reports suggest Roma are keen to land the Italian international.

The 26-year-old only joined the Bianconeri last summer, but a lack of first-team appearances could push the former Genoa No.1 to leave in search of more playing time.

With the European Championship taking place next summer, Perin does not want to miss out on the tournament and as a result Corriere di Torino reports Roma are making a move to secure his services by offering him the No.1 position.

While Juventus do not want to lose Perin, it’s believed an offer of €25 million would change their mind.

It would also provide the Giallorossi with a reliable shot-stopper for the upcoming season, as they have been forced to turn to Antonio Mirante after a disappointing campaign by Robin Olsen.

A move to Rome could also see Perin reunite with Gian Piero Gasperini, with reports continuing to grow that the current Atalanta boss will take over at the capital club this summer.