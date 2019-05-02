Roma not keen to swap strikers with PSG

Roma are reportedly set to reject PSG’s offer of a swap deal between Edinson Cavani and Edin Dzeko as a result of the Uruguayan’s high wage demands.

The French club are keen to offload their record goalscorer this summer and were hoping to use him as a bargaining chip in their attempts to sign the Bosnian striker from the Giallorossi.

However, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the deal isn’t a viable option for the Giallorossi who are looking to reduce their salary expenditure by close to 20 percent.

Cavani currently boasts a massive €14 million net salary per year whereas Dzeko is on a comparatively small €5m net.

PSG are said to want to offload their main striker and replace him with another high-profile signing, whilst Dzeko would be used to provide cover from the bench.