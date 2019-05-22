Roma set to meet with Atalanta boss Gasperini

Roma look set to meet with Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini next week after the conclusion of the Serie A season this weekend.

The Giallorossi are on the hunt for a new coach after it was revealed that Claudio Ranieri would leave the club at the end of the campaign.

According to the Corriere dello Sport, Gasperini is willing to speak to Roma only after he has completed the campaign with Atalanta.

La Dea currently occupy third place in the Serie A going into the final game of the season ,which is a ‘home’ match against Sassuolo on Sunday, thought it will be played at the Neroverdi’s Mapei Stadium with Atalanta’s own ground under renovation.

Should Atalanta win, they will secure Champions League football for next year.

Though Gasperini is yet to clarify his position, some of the local news publication are already resigned to the idea that he will depart.

Gasperini joined Atalanta in 2016 and managed to guide them to the 2019 Coppa Italia final where they lost 2-0 to Lazio.