Roma target duo with Manolas expected to leave

Roma have added Sampdoria defender Omar Colley and Torino centre-back Nicolas N’Koulou to their shopping list with Kostas Manolas expected to depart the club this summer.

The main news surrounding the Giallorossi in recent weeks has been in relation to their prospective new coach, but it appears as if the club are continuing their search for playing talent for the new season regardless.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, the capital side have identified the two Serie A players as their prime defensive targets in view of the fact that Manolas is likely to leave at the end of the season.

They are reportedly looking for a robust and dependable defender, and both N’Koulou and Colley are said to fit the bill.

They may need to act quickly, however, as reports suggest the Torino centre-back is also being chased by Premier League side Arsenal.

Colley joined Samp from Genk last summer and has played a total of 21 games for the Blucerchiati, whilst N’Koulou has featured over 30 times for the Granata this season.