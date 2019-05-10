Roma turn to Wenger as hunt for new coach intensifies

Having been turned down by Antonio Conte, Roma have widened their search for a new coach and have identified Arsenal icon Arsene Wenger as a potential candidate.

The Giallorossi dismissed Eusebio Di Francesco in early March and with caretaker coach Claudio Ranieri set to depart at the end of the season, work has already begun to find a new man to take over at the Stadio Olimpico.

With prime target Conte ruling himself out of the running, Roma had been linked with Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri and Atalanta’s Gian Piero Gasperini, but Corriere dello Sport have linked the capital club with an audacious approach for Wenger.

Whilst Gasperini remains the favourite, it is reported that Roma president James Pallotta is keen to pursue the veteran Frenchman, whilst consultant and former Giallorossi sporting director Franco Baldini has also pushed to convince Wenger.

Indeed, the latter has long sought to bring Wenger to Roma and, being based in London, has attempted to lay the groundwork for an approach.

Having received numerous proposals from around the world since ending a 22-year stint at Arsenal in 2018, the operation to bring Wenger in faces wide competition.

The 69-year-old led Arsenal to three Premier League titles and seven FA Cup triumphs, including an unbeaten season in 2004.