Roma v Juventus: Official Line-Ups

Roma need a win to stay in the Champions League race when champions Juventus visit the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday.

The Giallorossi go into the game in seventh place, four points behind Inter in fourth, and a victory would see them overtake Torino and draw level on points with AC Milan.

Claudio Ranieri’s side are unbeaten in their last six Serie A matches, while Juve have struggled of late with just one win in their last four league encounters.

Roma have a good record against the Turin side at home, losing just one of their last seven league meetings.

Ranieri’s squad has a clean bill of health, while Juve have to do without the suspended Federico Bernardeschi and injured Douglas Costa, Sami Khedira, Leonardo Bonucci, Moise Kean and Mattia Perin.

Roma: Mirante; Florenzi, Manolas, Fazio, Kolarov; Nzonzi, Pellegrini; Zaniolo, Kluivert, El Shaarawy, Dzeko

Juventus: Szczesny; Spinazzola, Caceres, Chiellini, De Sciglio; Can, Pjanic, Matuidi; Cuadrado, Dybala, Ronaldo