Ronaldo rescues Juventus from derby defeat to Torino

Just over 38,000 fans packed into the Allianz Stadium as Cristiano Ronaldo rescued Juventus from the jaws of defeat against Torino as the Derby della Mole ended 1-1.

Things went the way of Torino early on as Sasa Lukic put them ahead midway through the first half, capitalising on a mistake from Miralem Pjanic, but Cristiano Ronaldo bagged his 21st goal of the season at the death to keep Juventus’ unbeaten home record in tact.

Fighting for a place in next season’s Champions League, Torino hadn’t won away at Juventus since 1995 and had only emerged victorious once in the last 25 Serie A derbies.

As a result, Torino remain sixth in the Serie A table, two points behind Atalanta in fourth, though La Dea play on Sunday against Lazio.

It was Torino who started off the brighter, with Lorenzo De Silvestri crossing towards Andrea Belotti, though the ball ricocheted off the No.9 and into the arms of Wojciech Szczesny.

Again the Granata were strong down the right side and Alejandro Berenguer played in Belotti who could only hit straight at the goalkeeper from a tight angle.

Then moments later Torino took the lead after a throw in was completely misjudged by Pjanic, who was then dispossessed by Lukic in the penalty area, and he coolly stroked past Szczesny into the net.

Almost immediately after the restart Juventus could have been back on level terms, as some juggling by Cristiano Ronaldo on the edge of the box eventually found Blaise Matuidi unmarked at the far post, but he volleyed at Salvatore Sirigu.

Cristiano Ronaldo created another opportunity for the champions as he exploded down the right side smashed just wide of the post from 25 yards out.

The second 45 minutes saw more pressure form Juve, with Torino struggling to get out of their half, though the closest Massimiliano Allegri’s men came to a goal initially was a scuffed Leonardo Spinazzola shot which trundled wide.

Juventus continued to dominate possession, but a lack of thrust in the final third was evident as a poor Moise Kean shot was easily saved by Sirigu.

Ola Aina’s first action after coming off the substitutes bench was a 20-yard strike which whistled just over the crossbar.

The pressure from Juventus paid off though as Ronaldo rose high above Gleison Bremer to head home Spinazzola’s perfect cross and grab the equaliser six minutes from time.

All to play for

The Champions League dream is still on for Torino after they bagged a point at Juventus. Two points separate the Granata from fourth, and another encouraging performance against one of Serie A’s big boys. Izzo was a giant in defence, Lukic looks tidy and Ansaldi was a threat on the left, with everything topped off by Belotti who was selfless in attack. Sassuolo, Empoli and Lazio await Walter Mazzarri’s men and nine points will be needed if they are to have any chance of pulling off the impossible.

On the Capocannoniere hunt

Another goal for Cristiano Ronaldo takes him to 21 for the season in Serie A and leaves him two behind Fabio Quagliarella in the Capocannoniere race. Three tough games are on the horizon for the Bianconeri with Roma and Atalanta next up, then a potential shootout with Quagliarella at the Stadio Ferraris on the final day of the season to decide the top marksman in Italy.