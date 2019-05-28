Salah would relish De Rossi at Liverpool

Former Roma star turned Liverpool talisman Mohamed Salah has heaped praise on former teammate Daniele De Rossi and said he would love to link up with him again in the future.

The 35-year-old Roma legend has departed his boyhood club after 18 seasons with the Giallorossi and is now on the hunt for a new side.

“De Rossi is a legend of Italian football and a close friend,” Salah said in an interview with Sky Sport Italia. “He is one of the best players I’ve ever played with.”

“I’d like to play with him again as it would be nothing less than thrilling.”

Salah spent one year with De Rossi at Roma, where he scored 19 goals and registered 15 assists, before making a big money move to the Premier League side.

Though the Egyptian would love to once again play with his former colleague, Liverpool seems an unlikely destination, with Boca Juniors or a move to MLS reportedly on the cards at present.