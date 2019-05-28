Sampdoria 2018/19 Season Review

In a year where the competition for Europe was fierce, Sampdoria fell short due to their inability to produce a consistent run of results. In Serie A, the Blucerchiati managed just three wins in a row on one occasion as they saw draws and losses punctuate their form with frustrating frequency.

Since Marco Giampaolo has taken charge, Samp have finished 10th twice and now ninth which perhaps is a fair indication of their status as a mid-table side, but the fans and those at the club would’ve been hoping for a bigger push for Europe.

Player of the Season: Fabio Quagliarella

Undoubtedly, unequivocally, unmistakably the Player of the Season is veteran forward Fabio Quagliarella, who wrapped up the Capocannoniere crown in style with 26 goals, beating superstar Cristiano Ronaldo to the accolade. At 36 years of age he has proven he can still cut it at the top level, earning an Italy call in the process, and scored an outrageous back-heeled volley against Napoli early on in the year. Showing that age is but a number, Quagliarella is fully deserving of all the praise he is receiving.

Best Signing: Gregoire Defrel

The loan signing of Gregoire Defrel turned out to be an inspired move as he chipped in with an impressive 11 Serie A goals, three assists and added some dynamism to the Sampdoria forward line. The 27-year-old’s move to Roma from Sassuolo in 2017 brought with it just one goal in 15 appearances, so there were a few lingering question marks about him at the beginning of the season, but those quickly dissipated.

The Coach: Marco Giampaolo

Giampaolo must be apportioned part of the blame for his side’s inconsistent displays throughout the year. Though you can only work with the players at your disposal, the manner in which they lost certain games was disappointing and not being able to string a run together is a collective responsibility. Having said that, he has masterminded a number of impressive individual victories and he must be doing something right if he is being linked with high-profile moves to the likes of AC Milan et al.

A Moment to Remember

Though they recorded victories against Napoli, Milan, Atalanta and Juve, the most moment which stuck in the memory most, came off the pitch. Tragically, on August 14, 2018, the Morandi Bridge in Genoa collapsed killing 43 people. It was an incredibly difficult time for the city, but both Sampdoria and Genoa handled themselves with great dignity throughout. They postponed their opening fixtures, attended a state funeral together and offered those in mourning a brief escape from the difficulties of this awful tragedy by doing what they do best: playing the beautiful game. Football pales into insignificance in horrific episodes such as these, but it can also offer an emotional outlet for grief. Credit where credit it is due, both sides acted impeccably.

The Bad

Back on the pitch, in March the Blucerchiati went on a decent run, recording four victories in five matches, including a 1-0 triumph over Milan which positioned them nicely for a late assault on the European spots. However, they would only go on to win just two of their last nine games, losing five, meaning they fell away at the death. Poor draws against Parma and Chievo, and defeats to both Bologna and Empoli will have left a bitter taste in their mouths and a whole lot of ‘what ifs?’.