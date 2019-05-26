Sampdoria v Juventus: Official Line-Ups

Juventus look to round off their title-winning campaign with victory at Sampdoria, whilst coach Massimiliano Allegri names his final starting line-up before departing in the summer.

Cristiano Ronaldo sits out for the champions and so Paulo Dybala and Moise Kean lead the line. Youngster Matheus Pereira starts in on the wing, opposite Juan Cuadrado.

Meanwhile, reserve goalkeeper Carlo Pinsoglio is afforded a rare start as he adds to his single Juventus appearance, coming on the final day of last season as he replaced Gianluigi Buffon.

Sampdoria saw a promising season tail off in the second half of the campaign but, barring a five-goal swing to Atalanta’s Duvan Zapata, veteran forward Fabio Quagliarella will seal the Capocannoniere crown.

The Italian international is joined by Gregoire Defrel up front, whilst Edgar Barreto takes his place in midfield.

Sampdoria: Rafael; Sala, Ferrari, Colley, Bereszynskiy; Praet, Barreto, Linetty; Ramirez; Quagliarella, Defrel

Juventus: Pinsoglio; Caceres, Rugani, Chiellini, De Sciglio; Cuadrado, Emre Can, Bentancur; Pereira; Dybala, Kean