Santos defender proposed to AC Milan

AC Milan have been offered the services of Santos defender Gustavo Henrique who is nearing the end of his contract with the Brazilian side.

The Rossoneri are on the market for low cost defensive reinforcements with the likely departure of both Cristian Zapata and Ignazio Abate this summer.

Calciomercato.com understands agent Fernando Cesar has put forward his client Henrique as a possible solution with Santos prepared to part company for €3 million.

With his contract expiring in December 2020 the physically imposing defender would be prepared to end his long association with Santos to test himself on the European stage.

The move would mirror that of Serginho who made a comparatively late move to Europe with Milan and established himself as one their key defensive components.

Fernando Cesar was pictured meeting Milan sporting directors Paolo Maldini and Leonardo which served to add to the speculation of a move for Henrique.