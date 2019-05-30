Sarri: I dedicate Europa League trophy to Napoli fans

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri dedicated the Blues’ Europa League trophy to Napoli fans, though he wouldn’t rule out a move to rivals Juventus.

The Italian lifted his first major trophy on Wednesday night as Chelsea, led by a spectacular second half by Eden Hazard, cruised to a 4-1 victory over Arsenal in the Europa League final.

Recent reports have linked Sarri with a move to Juventus after the departure of Massimiliano Allegri, and while the Italian was quick to point out his affection for Napoli fans, he wouldn’t rule out a switch.

“This is the time to celebrate,” he told Sky Sport Italia. “From tomorrow, as with all clubs, we’ll sit down and see what the club wants me to improve and what I want the club to improve on.

“There are still two years remaining on my contract, so as with every club, we have to sit down and evaluate everything.

“I am pleased that Napoli congratulated me, as I had no doubts it would happen. Neapolitans know how much love I have for them and that last year I went abroad to avoid going straight to another Italian club.

“They will always have my love and respect. This profession means that at times we might have to take different paths, but that will never change my history or my respect for them.

“I dedicate this firstly to Napoli fans, because this is the joy I was unable to give them last year. I also dedicate it to those players in the Chelsea squad who couldn’t play tonight because of injuries. I think it’s only right for all of us to have a special thought for them.”

As for his first season with Chelsea, Sarri was pleased to point out his accomplishments in what has been a turbulent campaign at times.

“We had a good season because we earned our spot in the Champions League via the Premier League, which was not an easy task considering the high overall level,” he added.

“We reached the League Cup Final after eliminating Liverpool and Tottenham, and only lost on penalties to Manchester City. In the Europa League we won 12 and drew three, and we scored more than anyone else.

“I think that after tonight our season went from good to extraordinary.”