Sarri wants Chelsea stay

Roma target Maurizio Sarri has reiterated that he wants to remain at Premier League side Chelsea next season, despite interest from the Giallorossi.

The former Napoli manager was speaking ahead of his team’s Europa League semi-final clash with German side Eintracht Frankfurt and said his target is to win the competition.

“I said it and I repeat it: I want to stay here,” he told reporters. “I really like English football and I also like the atmosphere in the stadiums. I’d like to stay at Chelsea, I’m not going to change.

“I am delighted at achieving the club’s target of making the top four. We want to reach the Europa League final and win it because we deserve a trophy this season.”

Sarri guided Chelsea to the final of the Carabao Cup earlier this season, where they lost on penalties to Manchester City, and the Blues have just had their place in the top four confirmed.